3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,405 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of 3D Systems worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 3D Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

