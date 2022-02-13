3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $18.89 on Friday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

