3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.
OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $18.89 on Friday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.
3i Group Company Profile
