$4.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings of $4.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.45 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.81 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

PH stock opened at $300.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

