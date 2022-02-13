49,077 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 64.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

