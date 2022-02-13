$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $21.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of AMD opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,954 shares of company stock worth $55,306,597. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

