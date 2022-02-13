$551.40 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce sales of $551.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510.00 million. MarineMax posted sales of $523.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $46.58. 267,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

