$556.87 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $556.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.81 million and the highest is $564.50 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $526.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.