5,713 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,713 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $10,999,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMR opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.74. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

