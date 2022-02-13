$606.35 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $606.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $608.70 million and the lowest is $604.00 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MYR Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.00. 49,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

