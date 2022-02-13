$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $63.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.44 million to $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CLDT shares. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 342,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,251. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $686.65 million, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 72,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.