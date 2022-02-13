7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Short Interest Up 125.0% in January

7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVNAU. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000.

NASDAQ SVNAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. 7 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

