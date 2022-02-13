$72.59 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post $72.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.91 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $281.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $320.53 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 743,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,615. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.