$72.59 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post $72.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.91 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $281.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $320.53 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 743,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,615. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

