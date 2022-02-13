869,588 Shares in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 869,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,418,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.79% of Torrid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURV opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CURV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

