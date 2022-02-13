$91.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce sales of $91.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the lowest is $90.40 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $378.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $381.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $415.30 million, with estimates ranging from $406.80 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 179,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

