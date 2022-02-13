$96.39 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post $96.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $97.25 million. EverQuote reported sales of $97.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $412.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EverQuote.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 391,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,977 and sold 23,836 shares valued at $383,259. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $236,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.69. 290,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $464.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

