98,910 Shares in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,116,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,814,000.
Shares of NASDAQ WINVU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.19.
