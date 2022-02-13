A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 over the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.