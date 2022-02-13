ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. ABM Industries posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after purchasing an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 166,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

