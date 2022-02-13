Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. TD Securities currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ABST opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.97 million and a P/E ratio of -67.87. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$9.16 and a 52 week high of C$21.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.89.

About Absolute Software

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

