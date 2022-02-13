ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 114,340 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.