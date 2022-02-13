Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 180.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.
In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
