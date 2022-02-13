Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 180.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

