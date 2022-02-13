Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,066 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $140,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

