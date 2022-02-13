ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 430.0% in January

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the January 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 752.7 days.

ADVOF stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

