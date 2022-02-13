ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 430.0% in January

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the January 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 752.7 days.
ADVOF stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
