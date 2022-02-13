Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 98.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AVK opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $60,482 and sold 94,000 shares valued at $1,674,630.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

