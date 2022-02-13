Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barrons 400 ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrons 400 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barrons 400 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Barrons 400 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $59.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. Barrons 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

