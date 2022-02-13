Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $377,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $146,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

