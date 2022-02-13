Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 493.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 56,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VFMF opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96.

