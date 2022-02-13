Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $150,000 Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NLR stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $57.47.

