Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

