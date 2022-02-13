Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $40,410,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,189,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TU. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

