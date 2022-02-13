Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $147,000 Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LICY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $7.26 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

