Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the asset manager will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $142.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $132.62 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

