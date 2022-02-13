Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Aflac has raised its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

AFL opened at $65.31 on Friday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

