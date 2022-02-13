Aion (AION) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $51.03 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.93 or 0.99641292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00062288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00244039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00149505 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00297378 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001436 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

