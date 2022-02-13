Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AIRYY opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

