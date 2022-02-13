Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.