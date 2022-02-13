Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Airbus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($137.93) to €135.00 ($155.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($183.91) to €150.00 ($172.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($158.62) to €150.00 ($172.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

