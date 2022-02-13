Akaris Global Partners LP Trims Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Akaris Global Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up 6.6% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned about 0.08% of New York Times worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 135.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYT opened at $41.70 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

