Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) versus Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 8.21% 14.63% 7.64% Progress Software 14.76% 39.12% 12.18%

90.3% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and Progress Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $618.00 million 5.68 $76.66 million $1.14 61.46 Progress Software $531.31 million 3.74 $78.42 million $1.75 25.71

Progress Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alarm.com. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alarm.com and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 3 3 1 2.71 Progress Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alarm.com currently has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.25%. Progress Software has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Alarm.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Progress Software.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

