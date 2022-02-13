Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 102,700 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

