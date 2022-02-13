Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of BK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

