Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.13 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

