Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

