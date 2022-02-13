Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

SO opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

