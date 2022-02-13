Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALYA has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

ALYA stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

