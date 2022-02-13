Allan Hughes Sells 36,112 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

