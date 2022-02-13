Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Alleghany worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $221,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y stock opened at $670.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.75. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $600.77 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.