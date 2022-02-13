Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 818.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

