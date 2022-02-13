Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $424,000 Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NX opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $730.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.56. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

