Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $451,000 Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Interface worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Interface by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

